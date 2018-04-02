Sen. Kaine kicks off re-election bid - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sen. Kaine kicks off re-election bid

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine kicked off his re-election campaign in Richmond on Monday at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.

The senator's team says this stop is just the beginning of a 120-hour campaign blitz. He'll also make stops in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the western part of the state.

Three Republican rivals hope to challenge him. The Republican primary is June 12.

