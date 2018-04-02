Sen. Kaine kicks off re-election bid

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine kicked off his re-election campaign in Richmond on Monday at Maggie L. Walker Governor's School.

The senator's team says this stop is just the beginning of a 120-hour campaign blitz. He'll also make stops in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and the western part of the state.

Three Republican rivals hope to challenge him. The Republican primary is June 12.

In next 120 hours, @timkaine will be in:



Richmond

VA Beach

Norfolk

Portsmouth

Hampton

Newport News

Big Stone Gap

Abingdon

Bristol

Blacksburg

Salem

Roanoke

Powhatan

Danville

Martinsville

Lynchburg

Loudoun

Fairfax

Prince William

Northern Neck

Alexandria

Harrisonburg

Northern Neck

Alexandria

Harrisonburg

Cville

