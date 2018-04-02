NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan title game all about the 3s

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Michigan's Moritz Wagner answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The Latest on the championship game of the NCAA Tournament (all times local):

There's a reason so much of the talk surrounding the NCAA Tournament championship game is about 3-pointers.

Villanova is commanding that by making its case as the greatest 3-point shooting team in college history.

The Wildcats set a Final Four record with 18 3-pointers against Kansas to get to the title game against Michigan on Monday night. Villanova (35-4) also has 454 3-pointers this season and 66 during the NCAA Tournament, both records.

The Wildcats use a motion offense and can shoot 3s from every position.

Michigan's goal will be to get Villanova away from the 3-point line and redirect shots. The Wolverines have been effective at both against other teams this season.

College basketball's wild 2017-18 ride ends in San Antonio, where Villanova meets Michigan in the national championship game of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are playing for their second title in three years under coach Jay Wright. The Wolverines are vying for their first championship since 1989 and to make up for the one coach John Beilein lost in 2013, at least a little.

This meeting on Monday night will come down to strength against strength.

Villanova is one of the greatest 3-point shooting teams in college basketball history, breaking season and NCAA Tournament records. The Wildcats blasted Kansas in the national semifinals, hitting a record 18 from beyond the arc.

Michigan rode its defense into the title game. The Wolverines are the nation's third-most efficient team on defense and one of the best at defending the 3-point line.

