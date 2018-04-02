Karina Bolster is a multi-media journalist for NBC12 News. She joined the team in March 2018.

Karina has covered a variety of national breaking news stories including the 1,000-year flood in South Carolina, and Walter Scott and Mother Emanuel AME church shootings in 2015. She was also the lead reporter for Dylann Roof’s federal death penalty trail for the church shooting.

Karina grew up living in various states and countries because of her military family. She was born in Germany, and loves to travel!

Before moving to Richmond, Karina was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for WCSC (Live 5 News) in Charleston, South Carolina. She started her career as a multi-media journalist/anchor for WFVX/WVII in Bangor, Maine.

Karina is excited to join the NBC12 team! When she’s not on air you can find her trying to catch the Patriots game, or any New England sports team to be exact (Bruins, Red Sox & Celtics). She’s eager to see all that Richmond has to offer, and cover the stories that are important to you!

