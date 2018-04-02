Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Facebook CEO defends advertising-supported business model

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif., left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2... (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). In this combo of file photos, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks on the new Apple campus on Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif., left, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the F8 Facebook Developer Conference on April 12, 2...

NEW YORK (AP) - The CEO of Facebook is defending its advertising-supported business model.

Mark Zuckerberg's defense comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company wouldn't be in Facebook's situation because Apple doesn't sell ads based on customer data the way Facebook does. Zuckerberg responded Monday that an advertising-supported business model is the only way that the service can survive because not everyone would be able to pay for Facebook if it charged a fee.

He says the idea that Facebook doesn't care about its customers is "extremely glib."

Facebook is facing scrutiny over its data collection following allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on tens of millions of Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Zuckerberg spoke with Vox , while Cook talked with Recode last week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:04 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:05:17 GMT
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>

  • British royals go to Easter service without Harry and Markle

    British royals go to Easter service without Harry and Markle

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:23:02 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:44:46 GMT
    (Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.More >>
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.More >>

  • Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:13:26 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:05:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...(AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly