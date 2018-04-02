Man wanted on 2 counts of assault

A woman is in critical condition, and police are looking for her assailant.

Fredericksburg police responded to an assault call shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Heritage Park Drive.

An adult female and juvenile were transported to the hospital. The woman remains in the hospital in critical condition, and the juvenile was treated and released.

Police are looking for suspect James Leon Brown, 37, on charges of felonious assault and two charges of assault and battery on a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 373-3122 or text 847-411 with FPDtip and the information.

