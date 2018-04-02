Pace of US factory growth slipped in March - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pace of US factory growth slipped in March

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford). In this March 16, 2018, photo, Elbony Jeter works on the factory floor at the Samsung washing machine facility, in Newberry, S.C. The South Korean manufacturer moved into the former Caterpillar facility location in 2017. On Mon... (AP Photo/Sean Rayford). In this March 16, 2018, photo, Elbony Jeter works on the factory floor at the Samsung washing machine facility, in Newberry, S.C. The South Korean manufacturer moved into the former Caterpillar facility location in 2017. On Mon...

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. manufacturers say they expanded at a slower pace in March, with many factories saying they're having a tough time getting supplies in order to meet demand from customers.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Monday that its manufacturing index slipped to 59.3 last month from February's reading of 60.8, which had been the highest since 2004. Any score above 50 signals growth.

"The details of the March data point to the steady growth in the factory sector seen over the past several quarters being sustained," said Richard Moody, the chief economist at Regions Financial.

The categories of new orders, production and employment each fell in March for manufacturers, even though the underlying numbers remained positive. But companies surveyed for the index highlighted another issue: a shortage of raw materials that is causing them to lose out on possible sales.

Multiple companies also said that the introduction of steel and aluminum tariffs by President Donald Trump was causing concerns about rising prices. Some companies bought up the metals ahead of their implementation, driving up costs. Trump is trying to support U.S. steel and aluminum mills, though his tariffs include exemptions for allies such as Canada and Mexico.

Any supply shortage and price increases could further worsen as Trump is imposing up to $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports in response to concerns about Beijing stealing foreign companies' technology or forcing these firms to share their innovations in order to have access to Chinese customers. China responded Monday to the tariffs by announcing $3 billion of additional tariffs on U.S. pork, apples and other products.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:04 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:05:17 GMT
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>

  • British royals go to Easter service without Harry and Markle

    British royals go to Easter service without Harry and Markle

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:23 AM EDT2018-04-01 12:23:02 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:44:46 GMT
    (Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(Tolga Akmen/Pool Photo via AP). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, centre and members of the Royal family arrive for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.More >>
    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and his wife Kate and other senior royals have celebrated an Easter church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.More >>

  • Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:13:26 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-02 16:05:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...(AP Photo/Rob Carr, File). FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. Six letters donated to Emory University and...
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>
    Harper Lee, the most media shy of writers, was not shy about expressing herself in private.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly