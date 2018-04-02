On eve of championship, Final 4 coaches let their hair down - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

On eve of championship, Final 4 coaches let their hair down

By The Associated Press

ESPN's Jay Bilas picks Villanova to cut down the nets, then reminds "AP Sports Special Events" host Jim Litke and guest co-host Ralph Russo that even if the Wildcats do beat Michigan, two national titles in three years still won't guarantee future success. But USA Today college basketball writer Lindsay Schnell takes the opposite tack; she tells the hosts Villanova coach Jay Wright may already have found the winning formula.

Litke and Russo also recap "Casual Sunday" at the Final Four, where the dress code is relaxed and coaches whose seasons have already been made talk frankly about what makes them tick. Also on the show: Tex-Mex and media buffets.

  Villanova and Michigan have no need for one-and-dones

