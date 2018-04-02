On eve of championship, Final 4 coaches let their hair down - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

On eve of championship, Final 4 coaches let their hair down

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...

By The Associated Press

ESPN's Jay Bilas picks Villanova to cut down the nets, then reminds "AP Sports Special Events" host Jim Litke and guest co-host Ralph Russo that even if the Wildcats do beat Michigan, two national titles in three years still won't guarantee future success. But USA Today college basketball writer Lindsay Schnell takes the opposite tack; she tells the hosts Villanova coach Jay Wright may already have found the winning formula.

Litke and Russo also recap "Casual Sunday" at the Final Four, where the dress code is relaxed and coaches whose seasons have already been made talk frankly about what makes them tick. Also on the show: Tex-Mex and media buffets.

