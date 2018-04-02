NTSB "unhappy" over Tesla crash statement - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NTSB "unhappy" over Tesla crash statement

NEW YORK (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board is "unhappy" about Tesla's decision to release information in a fatal crash investigation involving its Autopilot system.

A vehicle using the semi-autonomous system crashed into a concrete lane divider in California last week, killing the driver. Tesla said that data shows the driver did not have his hands on the wheel, as recommended, and received several warnings from the system prior to the crash.

Christopher T. O'Neil is a spokesman for the NTSB. He says, "in each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data." He adds, "the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla."

The NTSB says its next update will come in a preliminary report, which generally takes weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Science & technology newsMore>>

  • China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

    China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 01:13:19 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:35:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. Chi...(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2010 file photo, visitors sit beside a model of China's Tiangong-1 space station at the 8th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong Province. Chi...

    Earlier forecasts had said only about 10 percent of the bus-sized, 8.5-ton spacecraft would likely survive re-entry, mainly its heavier components such as its engines.

    More >>

    Earlier forecasts had said only about 10 percent of the bus-sized, 8.5-ton spacecraft would likely survive re-entry, mainly its heavier components such as its engines.

    More >>

  • NTSB "unhappy" over Tesla crash statement

    NTSB "unhappy" over Tesla crash statement

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:13 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:13:42 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-04-02 12:34:07 GMT
    NTSB "unhappy" after Tesla discloses information in ongoing fatal crash investigation.More >>
    NTSB "unhappy" after Tesla discloses information in ongoing fatal crash investigation.More >>

  • Zuckerberg's congressional survival guide: Tips from experts

    Zuckerberg's congressional survival guide: Tips from experts

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:58 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-04-02 11:23:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion in St. Louis. As Zuckerberg prepares to testify before Congress ove...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion in St. Louis. As Zuckerberg prepares to testify before Congress ove...
    Expert advice for Mark Zuckerberg: How to survive a grilling by Congress.More >>
    Expert advice for Mark Zuckerberg: How to survive a grilling by Congress.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly