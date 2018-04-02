One dead in shooting on Nine Mile Road; suspect arrested on I-64

One person has died following a shooting on Nine Mile Road.

Police were first called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Nine Mile Road around 10 p.m., where the victim was found dead of gunshot wounds.

Police later responded to a reported break-in and vehicle theft in the same area. Police located that vehicle near Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road. Following a pursuit, police deployed a "stinger" device on I-64 West, which flattened the vehicle's tires.

The driver continued to flee, attempted to U-turn onto I-64 East and crashed near the interchange with I-295. A police spokesperson said the driver exited the vehicle, fired at police - who did not return fire - and fled on foot.

The driver was later taken into custody around 3:45 a.m. near Gayton Road.

That incident lead to I-64 being closed in both directions for about five hours. All lanes were cleared and traffic returned to normal about 5 a.m.

Police are investigating to determine if the Nine Mile Road shooting and vehicle thefts are related.

