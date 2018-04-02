Chesterfield man arrested in homicide, police chase

I-64 was closed in both directions for more than four hours. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico police have identified the suspect and victim in connection with a homicide on Nine Mile Road.

Officers were first called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Nine Mile Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday, where the victim, identified as Stephen Powell, 33, of Henrico, was found dead inside of a vehicle from gunshot wounds.

Police later responded to a reported break-in and vehicle theft in the same area around 11 p.m. Police located that vehicle near Glenside Drive and Bethlehem Road. Following a pursuit, police deployed a "stinger" device on I-64 West, which flattened the vehicle's tires.

The driver, identified as Branden Dalay, 23, of Chesterfield, continued to flee, attempted to U-turn onto I-64 East and crashed near the interchange with I-295. A police spokesperson said the driver exited the vehicle, fired at police - who did not return fire - and fled on foot.

Dalay was later arrested in the 13000 block of North Gayton Road around 3:45 a.m.

That incident lead to I-64 being closed in both directions for about five hours. All lanes were cleared and traffic returned to normal about 5 a.m.

Dalay was charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, burglary, and auto grand larceny. Additional charges are pending.

On Monday morning, NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort spoke to the owners of Al’s Auto Shop on East Nine Mile, who say their business was targeted on Sunday as well. Two gunshots were fired into their door and several cars were vandalized, but nothing was taken. The owners say police told them that officers believe Dalay may be connected to this crime as well.

