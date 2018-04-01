UVA's Bennett named Naismith College Basketball Coach of the Year

Virginia Men's Basketball Coach Tony Bennett was named the 2018 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year on Sunday.

This is Bennett's second career Naismith coach of the year honor. During the 2017 to 2018 season, he led Virginia to its eighth ACC regular-season championship, third ACC Tournament title, and school-record 31 wins.

Virginia started the preseason unranked in national polls and was picked sixth in the ACC. However, Bennett guided the Cavaliers to its first no. 1 ranking since 1982. They are the fourth team in the Top-25 era to earn a no. 1 ranking after being unranked in the preseason. The other teams include Kansas in 1990, Syracuse in 2010, and Baylor in 2017.

Bennett's record with the Cavaliers is 219-86 (.718), and his overall record is 288-119 (.708). He has coached UVA for nine seasons. He previously spent three seasons coaching at Washington State.

He has guided the Cavaliers to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Bennett first earned the Naismith honor at Washington State in 2007.

