Thousands of people come out for Easter on Parade

Richmond celebrated one of it's most beloved holiday traditions, "Easter on Parade" on Sunday.

Thousands of people came out to Monument Avenue, for the rather unusual Easter tradition. People wore wild hats and pastel suits, and performers were juggling fire on unicycles.

"It's fun. There's great food, great music. It's not too cold, not too hot. It's the perfect temperature. It's just really fun," said Emmy and Erica Sumpter. "It's a time to make memories."

Each year, the event brings out about 25,000 people.

