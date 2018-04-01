The Latest: Korda holes out from bunker, shares ANA lead - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Korda holes out from bunker, shares ANA lead

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Michelle Wie waves after finishing on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Michelle Wie waves after finishing on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the LPGA Tour's ANA Inspiration, the major golf championship of the season (all times local):

4:04 p.m.

Jessica Korda holed out from a greenside bunker on the par-3 14th for a share of lead with Pernilla Lindberg and Jennifer Song at 14 under in the ANA Inspiration on Sunday.

Korda also holed out for eagle from the fairway on the par-5 ninth. She birdied the par-5 11th, then had a double bogey on the par-4 12th after taking two shots to escape the thick rough well left of the fairway. She got the first stroke back with a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th that she celebrated with a fist pump.

Lindberg, the third-round leader, had eight holes left. Song had six to go.

___

3:05 p.m.

Korda was 5 under on the front nine, also making four birdies and a bogey. Third-round leader Pernilla Lindberg was a stroke back with Hall of Famer Inbee Park, Ayako Uehara, Moriya Jutanugarn and Amy Olson.

Korda won in Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery.

Younger sister Nelly also holed out from the fairway for eagle Sunday, doing it on the par-4 sixth. Nelly Korda was 10 under with three holes left.

___

2:50 p.m.

All Nippon Airways has confirmed its intention to extend its title sponsorship three years through 2022 at the ANA Inspiration, the LPGA Tour's first major of the season.

ANA CEO and President Yuji Hirako announced the decision Sunday. The Japanese airline took over as the title sponsor in 2015 after Kraft Nabisco dropped out.

___

2:40 p.m.

Michelle Wie closed with a 3-under 69 in the ANA Inspiration, again fighting though dizziness caused by a virus.

Stricken early in the first round Thursday, Wie finished at 5-under 283 on Sunday. She putted out on the par-5 18th as leader Pernilla Lindberg was playing the adjacent par-4 first.

"I woke up this morning and almost passed out again," Wie said. "I didn't feel very good warming up, but the more I walked and was out in the fresh air I felt better and better."

After a week off, she'll play the Lotte Championship in her home state of Hawaii.

"I can't wait to go home." Wie said. "I'm so excited."

She won a month ago in Singapore for her fifth career victory and first since the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

___

2:01 p.m.

Pernilla Lindberg has opened play in the ANA Inspiration, trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the major championship for her first professional victory.

The 31-year-old Swede took a three-stroke lead over Amy Anderson into Sunday's final round at Mission Hills, shooting a 2-under 70 on Saturday for a tournament-record 14-under 202 total.

Olson also is trying to win for the first time as a professional. The 2009 U.S. Girls Junior champion won an NCAA-record 20 titles at North Dakota State.

Ayako Uehara birdied the first three holes to pull within two strokes of Lindberg minutes before the final group teed off. Nelly Korda was three strokes back after playing the first 10 holes in 6 under, with an eagle and four birdies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

