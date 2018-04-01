No. 1 Villanova leads No. 3 Michigan 37-28 at halftime - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No. 1 Villanova leads No. 3 Michigan 37-28 at halftime

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018.
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four... (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - The three wasn’t falling early but when it started, Villanova got rolling.

No. 1-seeded Villanova holds a 37-28 lead over No. 3-seeded Michigan at halftime in the men’s basketball national championship game.

Sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo has a game-high 18 points and is 3-4 from beyond the arch.

Even so, Nova has struggled mightily to sink 3-pointers. The Wildcats are just 4-13 from deep.

Mortiz Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are keeping the Wolverines in striking distance. Wagner has 11 points and Abdur-Rahkman has 10.

As a team, the Wolverines are shooting 42 percent from the field and are a miserable 4-7 from the charity stripe.

Villanova (33-7) is vying for its third national championship. They last won the big one in 2016.

The Wolverines (35-4) are hoping to take just their second title, the first since 1989.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

