No. 1 Villanova leads No. 3 Michigan 37-28 at halftime

Loyola-Chicago had to win the Missouri Valley Conference championship to secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament then made a run as an 11-seed.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Loyola-Chicago's Nick Dinardi (44) and Cameron Krutwig (25) walk to the court for a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.

Simpson, Abdur-Rahkman struggle, Michigan still advances to national title game after knocking off underdog Loyola-Chicago.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Zavier Simpson (3) drives the ball against Loyola-Chicago's Ben Richardson (14) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

No. 3 Michigan and No. 1 Villanova will face off for the national championship on Monday in San Antonio. TX.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Loyola-Chicago guard Ben Richardson (14) fights for a rebound with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and Charles Matthews, right, during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tourn...

Michigan D faces toughest test yet with 'Nova for NCAA title

Michigan's stingy defense to face its ultimate test against Villanova's horde of long-range shooters in national title game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots over Kansas's Lagerald Vick (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Mo Wagner, Charles Matthews and Michigan erased a 10-point second-half deficit and the Wolverines ended Loyola-Chicago's improbable NCAA Tournament run with a 69-57 victory night in the Final Four.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Michigan guard Charles Matthews dunks the ball ahead of Loyola-Chicago forward Aundre Jackson, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Ant...

Near-perfect Paschall gives Villanova another 3-point threat for one of the best shooting teams in the country.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Eric Paschall (4) reacts during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Villanova's Jay Wright and Michigan's John Beilein bring drastically different styles into the NCAA championship game.

Moe Wagner is likely to play a major role in Michigan's attempt to upset mighty Villanova in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Michigan's Moritz Wagner (13) reacts during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Loyola-Chicago, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Facing a team that shoots as well as Villanova, limiting the takes from 3-point range is about as important as limiting the makes.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio.

Villanova's chances of winning a second national championship are about more than just its torrid 3-point shooting.

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). Villanova's Phil Booth answers questions during a news conference for the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in San Antonio.

More than 3s: Villanova must move ball, rebound vs. Michigan

One-and-done phenomenon not a concern for Villanova and Michigan on the road to national title game.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein shake hands during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketb...

Villanova and Michigan have no need for one-and-dones

All hail the 3: From humble beginnings, shooting the 3 now the key to a title.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) shoots a 3-point basket against Kansas's Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Anto...

From humble beginnings, 3-point shot now the key to a title

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Villanova head coach Jay Wright, left, and Michigan head coach John Beilein talk to Tracy Wolfson during an interview for CBS Sports Network's "We Need to Talk" show before the championship game of the Final Four...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, drives to the basket over Villanova forward Eric Paschall during the first half in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018.

SAN ANTONIO, TX (RNN) - The three wasn’t falling early but when it started, Villanova got rolling.

No. 1-seeded Villanova holds a 37-28 lead over No. 3-seeded Michigan at halftime in the men’s basketball national championship game.

Sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo has a game-high 18 points and is 3-4 from beyond the arch.

Even so, Nova has struggled mightily to sink 3-pointers. The Wildcats are just 4-13 from deep.

Mortiz Wagner and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman are keeping the Wolverines in striking distance. Wagner has 11 points and Abdur-Rahkman has 10.

As a team, the Wolverines are shooting 42 percent from the field and are a miserable 4-7 from the charity stripe.

Villanova (33-7) is vying for its third national championship. They last won the big one in 2016.

The Wolverines (35-4) are hoping to take just their second title, the first since 1989.

