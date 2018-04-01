Mississippi State and Notre Dame set for women's title game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mississippi State and Notre Dame set for women's title game

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb... (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb...
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale arrives for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale arrives for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the women's basketball NCAA championship game.

The Bulldogs are looking for their first national championship in school history, while the Irish are trying to win their second - 17 years to the day after Muffet McGraw's team won the program's only title.

Both teams advanced to Sunday's title game with thrilling overtime victories in the Final Four.

The Irish will need to find a way to slow down Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, who set a national semifinals record with 25 rebounds.

The game has been sold out for a month, and dozens of scalpers were outside looking for tickets hours before tipoff.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    NKorean leader Kim watches performance by SKorean pop stars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:04 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:55:16 GMT
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>
    South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang.More >>

  • #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:53:56 GMT
    (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.(Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.

    The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:23:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-04-01 21:53:52 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly