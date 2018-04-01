Mississippi State and Notre Dame set for women's title game

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State's Victoria Vivians greets fans as the team arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale arrives for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer arrives for the championship game against Notre Dame in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane). Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columb...

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the women's basketball NCAA championship game.

The Bulldogs are looking for their first national championship in school history, while the Irish are trying to win their second - 17 years to the day after Muffet McGraw's team won the program's only title.

Both teams advanced to Sunday's title game with thrilling overtime victories in the Final Four.

The Irish will need to find a way to slow down Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, who set a national semifinals record with 25 rebounds.

The game has been sold out for a month, and dozens of scalpers were outside looking for tickets hours before tipoff.

