Florida: Gator in backyard pool as reptiles warm to spring - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Florida: Gator in backyard pool as reptiles warm to spring

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office via AP). In this photo provided by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, authorities remove an alligator from a pool in Sarasota, Fla. Authorities received a call about the alligator Friday, March 30, 2018. (Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office via AP). In this photo provided by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, authorities remove an alligator from a pool in Sarasota, Fla. Authorities received a call about the alligator Friday, March 30, 2018.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) - Florida homeowners beware: one big gator has been found splashing in a backyard swimming pool and it took a trapper to drag it away.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office posted images of the floating gator late Friday on Twitter, saying it measured 11 feet (3 meters) long.

With temperatures warming, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warns that the state's estimated 1.3 million gators are becoming more active - and should be treated with "caution and respect." There've been at least two other gator sightings in yards recently, one mistaken for a burglar.

Injuries from alligators are rare, but the commission urges swimming only in designated areas of rivers and lakes.

As for backyard swimming pools, it makes no mention. But for some homeowners, that too is "swim at your own risk."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Rock Hall to get $4.1M sponsorship; also to join in festival

    Rock Hall to get $4.1M sponsorship; also to join in festival

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:43:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:37:38 GMT
    Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.More >>
    Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will receive $4.1 million over five years to help expand its youth education programs and community activities.More >>

  • #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    #MeToo movement looms over jury selection in Bill Cosby case

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:33:14 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:37:37 GMT
    (Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.(Dominick Reuter/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom after a pretrial hearing for his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa,. on Friday, March 30, 2018.

    The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    The #MeToo movement will be looming over the proceedings when jury selection gets underway in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops holiday box office

    Sunday, April 1 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-01 16:23:17 GMT
    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:37 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:37:33 GMT
    (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.(Warner Bros. Pictures via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Tye Sheridan in a scene from "Ready Player One," a film by Steven Spielberg.
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    Steven Spielberg's action-adventure "Ready Player One" has topped the domestic box office over the holiday weekend.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly