Pernilla Lindberg chasing first pro win at ANA Inspiration - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pernilla Lindberg chasing first pro win at ANA Inspiration

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Pernilla Lindberg, of Sweden, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) - Pernilla Lindberg has opened play in the ANA Inspiration, trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the major championship for her first professional victory.

The 31-year-old Swede took a three-stroke lead over Amy Anderson into Sunday's final round at Mission Hills, shooting a 2-under 70 on Saturday for a tournament-record 14-under 202 total.

Olson also is trying to win for the first time as a professional. The 2009 U.S. Girls Junior champion won an NCAA-record 20 titles at North Dakota State.

Ayako Uehara birdied the first three holes to pull within two strokes of Lindberg minutes before the final group teed off. Nelly Korda was three strokes back after playing the first 10 holes in 6 under, with an eagle and four birdies.

