Carytown Farmers Market moving to City Stadium - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Carytown Farmers Market moving to City Stadium

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Carytown Farmers Market is moving to City Stadium, starting on Sunday, April 22.

Organizers said the move provides space and resources for area farmers. The market will also expand to include artisans, fine, craftsmen, and musicians with an emphasis on "family-friendly activities and educational attractions."

The Carytown Farmers Market will still be held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from April through October.

Click here if you are interested in becoming a vendor at the market.

