Flying Squirrels announces preliminary roster for 2018 season

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have announced their preliminary roster for the 2018 Flying Squirrels season.

They just got back from spring training in Arizona. Twelve of them are former squirrels players, and five of them are ranked among Giants top 30 prospects by Baseball America.

The team's top-rated Giants prospects are: C - Aramìs Garcìa (#6), LHP - Garrett Williams (#7), RHP - Shaun Anderson (#11), SS - Ryan Howard (#16) and RHP - Tyler Cyr (#26).

Manager Willie Harris will lead the Squirrels, and this will be his first season in Richmond. He will be joined by pitching coach Glenn Dishman, hitting coach Francisco Morales, first-year bullpen coach and former Squirrel Eliezer Zambrano, fundamentals coach Gary Davenport, athletic trainer Hiro Sato, and strength & conditioning coach Jonathan Medici.

Here is the full 2018 Flying Squirrels roster.

Pitchers

Anderson, Shaun

Black, Ray

Connolly, Michael

Cyr, Tyler

Gage, Matt

Halstead, Ryan

Johnson, Jordan

Knight, Dusten

McCasland, Jake

Simpson, Will

Slania, Dan

Taylor, Cory

Williams, Garrett

Catchers

Garcia, Aramis

Freeman, Ronnie

Infielders

Arenado, Jonah

Castillo, Ali

Dobson, Dillon

Howard, Ryan

Sands, Jerry

Outfielders

Carbonell, Daniel

Davis, Dylan

Jebavy, Ronnie

Lipka, Matt

Rodriguez, Luigi

Fans will get to meet the players on Monday, April 2 at The Diamond. The team will host an open workout from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a meet and mingle event on the main concourse from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

