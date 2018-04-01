1 arrested after police investigate university bomb threat - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 arrested after police investigate university bomb threat

Bomb threat at Marymount University (Source: Jay Alvey) Bomb threat at Marymount University (Source: Jay Alvey)
ARLINGTON, VA (WWBT) -

One person was arrested after an Arlington university was evacuated due to a bomb threat, police told NBC affiliate WRC.

The public was told to evacuate Marymount University early Sunday morning. 

K-9 units and police swept the scene, and officers announced they took a suspect into custody about an hour later, WRC reported.

The threat was made over social media, school officials said. Arlington and campus police are investigating the threat.

School officials said there were fewer students on campus due to the school being on spring break.

Anyone on campus at the time was directed to a nearby park.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

