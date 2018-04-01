1 arrested after police investigate university bomb threat

"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.More >>
"Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message," the pope tweeted.More >>
A woman reported missing was found in Stafford County on Sunday.More >>
A woman reported missing was found in Stafford County on Sunday.More >>
One person was arrested after an Arlington university was evacuated due to a bomb threat, police told NBC affiliate WRC.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>