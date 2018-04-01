Man stabbed outside of Richmond apartment complex

A man was stabbed outside of a Richmond apartment complex. (Source: RNN)

A man is expected to be okay after he was stabbed outside a Southside apartment complex.

Richmond police said they received a call for a person stabbed at the Ashton Square Apartments on Westover Hills Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man in the parking lot with a stab wound in his back.

Officers do not have a suspect.

Anyone with any information on the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

