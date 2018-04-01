Police search for missing Chesterfield woman - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police search for missing Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Carolyn Barnes, 78, has been missing since 9 a.m. on Saturday. Police did not say where she was last seen.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall with white curly hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and pants.

She is believed to be driving a red Hyundai sedan with Virginia license plates JYW-1703.

Anyone with any information on Carolyn Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly