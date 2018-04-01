Police search for missing Chesterfield woman

You better check your smoke detectors!

Chesterfield police need the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Carolyn Barnes, 78, has been missing since 9 a.m. on Saturday. Police did not say where she was last seen.

She is 5-feet-4-inches tall with white curly hair and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and pants.

She is believed to be driving a red Hyundai sedan with Virginia license plates JYW-1703.

Anyone with any information on Carolyn Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251.

Officers need your help to locate a missing woman. Carolyn Barnes was last seen at 9 am on 3/31/18. She is driving a 2015 red Hyundai sedan with VA plates JYW-1703. She is 78 years old, 5'4, 90lbs with white curly hair. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and pants. pic.twitter.com/iwpWzwTsTl — SGT K Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 1, 2018

