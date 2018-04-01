Police: Woman killed outside of Richmond grocery store

A woman was killed outside of a Richmond grocery store. (Source: RNN)

A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a woman was killed outside of an East End grocery store.

Police said they were called to the Sabatino's store on Government Road around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. They arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

