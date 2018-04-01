Police ID victim in death investigation; suspect arrested

Richmond police have identified the victim in a death investigation, and police have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

Police said they were called to the Sabatino's store in the 4900 block of Government Road around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. They arrived and found 18-year-old Latifah A. Hudnall, of Henrico, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Terrence T. Whitmire, 17, of Richmond, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, and juvenile and possession of a firearm.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at (804) 646-4494.

