Warriors' McCaw leaves on stretcher after hard fall - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Warriors' McCaw leaves on stretcher after hard fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Warriors guard Patrick McCaw was taken away on a stretcher after he fell hard to the floor following a foul by Sacramento's Vince Carter on Saturday night.

The team said McCaw would be transported to UC Davis Medical Center for further evaluation.

McCaw drove the baseline and went down with a thud at the 41.8-second mark of the third quarter, hit in the lower body by Carter. McCaw lay in agony for about 10 minutes as the arena silenced. Carter, who was given a Flagrant-1 foul, knelt nearby as medical personnel from both teams along with Warriors coach Steve Kerr rushed out to the baseline beneath Golden State's basket.

Players for both teams eventually came to the floor as McCaw was placed on a stretcher and wheeled away with his neck stabilized. McCaw, who appeared to be trying to dunk, did a scissor kick in the air over Carter's right shoulder before landing hard on his troublesome back.

Kerr swore and was visibly frustrated and hollered "He knows better," referring to Carter, before going out to the court to check on his second-year guard. Carter got close to McCaw and offered some words just before the stretcher was pulled away. The two teams then gathered in a huddle before the game resumed after about a 10-minute delay.

