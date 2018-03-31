Richmond Kickers beat North Carolina FC - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Kickers beat North Carolina FC

Richmond Kickers beat North Carolina FC on Saturday. (Source: Richmond Kickers) Richmond Kickers beat North Carolina FC on Saturday. (Source: Richmond Kickers)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Kickers picked up their first victory at City Stadium on Saturday against North Carolina FC.

The Kickers scored two goals, while North Carolina FC only scored one goal.

The Kickers' next game is at home against the New York Red Bulls.

