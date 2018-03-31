Missing 89-year-old woman reunited with family - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing 89-year-old woman reunited with family

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) -

A woman reported missing was found in Stafford County on Sunday.

Kuzuko Kreissel, 89, was last seen at her home along Forest Lane Road.

Deputies said she has been reunited with her family. She was also evaluated by medical personnel.

Deputies believed she may have been in danger. 

