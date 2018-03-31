Missing 89-year-old woman reunited with family

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

A woman reported missing was found in Stafford County on Sunday.

Kuzuko Kreissel, 89, was last seen at her home along Forest Lane Road.

Deputies said she has been reunited with her family. She was also evaluated by medical personnel.

Deputies believed she may have been in danger.

