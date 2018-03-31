Deputies search for 89-year-old woman

You better check your smoke detectors!

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman they say may be in danger.

The sheriff's office says Kuzuko Kreissel, 89, was last seen at her home along Forest Lane Road.

Deputies said she was wearing black shoes, black sweatpants, and a blue fleece sweatshirt. She often walks along Colebrook Road, according to deputies.

Anyone with any information on her disappearance should call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.

