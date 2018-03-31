Richmond police to hold town hall meetings

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is inviting the community to several town hall meetings in April.More >>
An off-duty Richmond police officer was accidentally shot early Saturday morning.
Richmond police are looking for suspects that they said stole a car not far from VCU's Monroe Park campus.
Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says he now supports restrictions on assault-style weapons and limits on ammunition magazines, a change in position.
Fire officials said a man was working on a van and something was off, which caused the van to fall on him.
