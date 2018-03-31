Richmond police to hold town hall meetings - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond police to hold town hall meetings

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is inviting the community to several town hall meetings in April.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is inviting the community to several town hall meetings in April.

The meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 12, 17, and 17 and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 24.

Places where the meetings will be held:

  • April 12 - First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue
  • April 17 - Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street
  • April 19 - Bow Tie Theater, 1301 North Boulevard
  • April 24 - Peter Paul Development Center, 1708 N. 22nd Street

“These meetings are a way to further our relationship with the community, “said Chief Durham. “We want to hear from the general public and understand what we can do better to continue to make Richmond a safer city through community policing.”

