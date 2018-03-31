Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

A man's body was recovered from the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. on Saturday during the Cherry Blossom Festival, police told NBC affiliate WRC.

Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

There is no word on what caused the man to fall in the water.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-04-01 00:04:11 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>

  • Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

    Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:48:47 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

    More >>

    Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

    More >>

  • Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

    Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:23:05 GMT
    A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)
    A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)

    Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

    More >>

    Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly