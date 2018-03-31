Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

You better check your smoke detectors!

A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)

A man's body was recovered from the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. on Saturday during the Cherry Blossom Festival, police told NBC affiliate WRC.

Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

There is no word on what caused the man to fall in the water.

