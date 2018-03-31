17-year-old detained at airport after gun found in carry-on bag

You better check your smoke detectors!

A 17-year-old from Roanoke was stopped by security officials at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport checkpoint on Friday after a TSA officer detected a .38 caliber revolver inside the boy's carry-on bag.

The gun was not loaded at the time it went through the x-ray machine, a TSA official said.

Airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun, and detained him for questioning.

TSA officials issued a reminder that those who bring weapons to a checkpoint could face federal civil penalties of up to $13,000. A typical first offense is $3,900.

Click here for the full list of penalties.

