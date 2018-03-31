Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

The Hokies were down 40-29 with 7:47 left in the third quarter, but they put on a 15-3 run to take the lead entering the fourth quarter.

However, the Hoosiers came back and put on a 22-13 run.

Virginia Tech's record for the season is 23-14.

