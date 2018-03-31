Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
BLOOMINGTON, IN (WWBT) -

Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

The Hokies were down 40-29 with 7:47 left in the third quarter, but they put on a 15-3 run to take the lead entering the fourth quarter.

However, the Hoosiers came back and put on a 22-13 run.

Virginia Tech's record for the season is 23-14.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-03-31 23:43:57 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>

  • Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

    Hokies women lose to IU in WNIT

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:48:47 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

    More >>

    Indiana University beat Virginia Tech 65-57 on Saturday to win the WNIT title.

    More >>

  • Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

    Man's body found in D.C.'s Tidal Basin

    Saturday, March 31 2018 6:23 PM EDT2018-03-31 22:23:05 GMT
    A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)
    A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)A body was found near the paddle board area at the Tidal Basin. (Source: WRC)

    Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

    More >>

    Police said the man fell into the water, and his body was found near the paddle boat area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly