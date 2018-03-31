Jesse Jackson, attorney Benjamin Crump arrive in Memphis ahead of MLK50

Civil Rights legend Jesse Jackson officially arrived in Memphis on Saturday ahead of the MLK50 commemoration.

Jackson will help kickoff the events this week with an Easter address Sunday night.

He spoke with reporters Saturday after arriving at Memphis International Airport where he reflected on the long-lasting legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"From the balcony to the Lorraine Motel. The balcony to the White House. Barack was president, that's the resurrected spirit. It cannot be stopped and we're not going backwards by fear, we're going forward by hope," Jackson said.

Jackson will speak Sunday night at Mt. Olive CME Church at 5 p.m.

Also arriving with Jackson was famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

Crump is currently representing the family of Stephon Clark--a man shot and killed in a police shooting in Sacramento that has sparked intense scrutiny.

He said getting justice for Clark and his family is a continuation of Dr. King's work.

"We have to remember that Dr. King fighting for the hope of these young people to be able to live out their rights as American citizens and get equal justice and due process of the law," Crump said.

An autopsy revealed Clark was shot at least seven times. Police reportedly mistook his cell phone for a gun.

Crump has also represented families in other high profile police shootings, including Tamir Rice and Micheal Brown.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.