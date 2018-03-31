Police search for car theft suspects

Richmond police are looking for suspects that they said stole a car not far from VCU's Monroe Park campus. (Source: RNN)

Police said around 11:13 p.m. on Friday, the victim reported seeing someone pulling on car doors along the 1400 block of West Cary Street. The victim saw their 2005 red Audi being driven away.

There is no suspect information, but police are reminding everyone to always lock their cars and never leave valuables in sight.

