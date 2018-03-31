US Open champ Stephens beats Ostapenko for Miami Open title - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

US Open champ Stephens beats Ostapenko for Miami Open title

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Sloane Stephens serves to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Sloane Stephens serves to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Sloane Stephens returns to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Sloane Stephens returns to Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns to Sloane Stephens during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, returns to Sloane Stephens during the final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) - U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, beating Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 in Saturday's final at the Miami Open.

Stephens, a South Florida native who lives in Fort Lauderdale, won the last women's final on Key Biscayne. The tournament will move next year to the Miami Dolphins' stadium.

Seeded 13th, Stephens won with defense, repeatedly extending rallies until Ostapenko would make a mistake. Ostapenko had a 25-6 advantage in winners but committed 48 unforced errors to 21 by Stephens.

Stephens was the surprise champion at the U.S. Open last September and then endured a long slump she ended at Key Biscayne.

American John Isner tries for the biggest title of his career Sunday when he faces Alexander Zverev in the men's final.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Final Fortnite: College hoops is wild for popular video game

    Final Fortnite: College hoops is wild for popular video game

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:32:33 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:16:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Kansas's Marcus Garrett speaks to the media before a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Kansas's Marcus Garrett speaks to the media before a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Final Fortnite: Video game riding a big winning streak takes stage at Final Four.More >>
    Final Fortnite: Video game riding a big winning streak takes stage at Final Four.More >>

  • Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:52:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:15:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-31 19:15:01 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly