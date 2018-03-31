Group puts up Confederate Battle Flag on property along I-64

You better check your smoke detectors!

The Virginia Flaggers put up a 30-feet by 50-feet Confederate Battle Flag on a 120-foot pole during a small, private ceremony on Saturday.

The flag is flying on a property leased on Interstate 64, just outside of Charlottesville.

This comes after Charlottesville City Council voted to remove the Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson statues in the city. The statues are still standing.

The Virginia Flaggers said the flag raised on Saturday is the 27th memorial battle flag raised along major roadways across the state of Virginia since 2013.

Earlier today, in a small, private ceremony, the Va Flaggers hoisted a 30’ x 50’ Confederate Battle Flag on a 120’ pole on property leased on Interstate 64 just outside of Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/cUwqA3HMkn — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 31, 2018

