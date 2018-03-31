Marseille wins 3-1 at Dijon in French league - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Marseille wins 3-1 at Dijon in French league

PARIS (AP) - Dimitri Payet had an assist and scored late as Marseille overcame Dijon 3-1 in the French league on Saturday.

The win could prove pivotal in the fight for Champions league qualification for Marseille, which extended its lead over fourth-place Lyon to five points. Lyon hosts Toulouse on Sunday.

Payet was not selected by coach Didier Deschamps for France's latest friendlies against Colombia and Russia but continued his good run of form. Payet has provided nine assists this season, including six over the past three months.

Marseille controlled the game in the first half after striker Valere Germain opened the scoring in the 36th minute from close range on the counterattack from Payet's cross.

But the visitors showed too little to ever really threaten after the interval and were made to pay for their apathy when midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon scored 80 seconds after going in as a substitute. The South Korean snatched his seventh goal this season with a fine volley from Oussama Haddadi's precise cross.

With 17 minutes left, Marseille players showed their strength of character with a press that resulted in Lucas Ocampos' goal in the 88th. Following a corner from Payet, Germain flicked the ball with a header for Ocampos, who pushed it into the back of the net at the far post.

The Argentine forward won a penalty in stoppage time that Payet failed to convert with a weak shot right in the middle of Baptiste Reynet's goal. Payet had another chance from the spot soon after and this time made no mistake to seal Marseille's win.

Holder Paris Saint-Germain later played Monaco in the League Cup final.

