NASA tests parachute to be used for future Mars missions

NASA tested a parachute during a rocket launch on Saturday that has been developed for use on future Mars missions.

The rocket lifted off at 12:17 p.m. from NASA Wallops Flight Facility, following some weather-related delays. The parachute was launched about 32 miles into the atmosphere before the payload splashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA said the parachute was on a 58-foot Terrier-Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket, which carried the Advanced Supersonic Parachute Inflation Research Experiment, or ASPIRE.

"The parachute being tested is designed to slow down the spacecraft for the Mars rover mission as it enters the Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 miles per hour," Delmarvanow.com reported.

NASA will recover the payload for data retrieval and inspection.

