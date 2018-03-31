Man suffers minor injuries after van falls on him

Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says he now supports restrictions on assault-style weapons and limits on ammunition magazines, a change in position.More >>
Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner says he now supports restrictions on assault-style weapons and limits on ammunition magazines, a change in position.More >>
Fire officials said a man was working on a van and something was off, which caused the van to fall on him.More >>
Fire officials said a man was working on a van and something was off, which caused the van to fall on him.More >>
An off-duty Richmond police officer was accidentally shot early Saturday morning.More >>
An off-duty Richmond police officer was accidentally shot early Saturday morning.More >>
Saturday, March 31, 2018, marks two years since Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot and killed at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond during a training operation.More >>
Saturday, March 31, 2018, marks two years since Trooper Chad Dermyer was shot and killed at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond during a training operation.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting broke out in Richmond's East End.More >>
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting broke out in Richmond's East End.More >>