Man suffers minor injuries after van falls on him

Fire officials said a man was working on a van and something was off. (Source: NBC12)

A man suffered some minor aches and pains after a van fell on him.

Richmond fire crews received a call around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 3300 block of Delaware Avenue.

Fire officials said a man was working on a van and something was off, which caused the van to fall on him.

The van had two jackspans, which support the weight of the vehicle. One of the jackspans failed, but the other jackspan that supported the weight of the van kept him pinned under the vehicle but did not crush him.

The rescue team was called, and they placed inflated airbags under the van until they could pull him out.

Richmond fire said the person injured in the incident refused to go to the hospital.

