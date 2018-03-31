Nash, Kidd, Hill in 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nash, Kidd, Hill in 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill are among the 13-member class that will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

The Hall of Fame made the announcement Saturday before the NCAA Final Four semifinals.

The inductees also include Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Tina Thompson, coach Lefty Driesell, Charlie Scott, longtime executive Rick Welts, NBA executive Rod Thorn, Katie Smith, the late Ora Mae Washington and Croatian star Dino Radja.

Nash and Kidd were two of the greatest point guards of their generation. Nash is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player from Canada and an eight-time All-Star. Kidd earned 10 All-Star selections.

Hill won two NCAA titles at Duke and seven NBA All-Star selections. Allen is the most prolific 3-point shooter in NBA history and a two-time league champion.

Thompson was the first draft choice in WNBA history and a four-time league champion, while Smith is the top scorer in women's professional basketball history.

Driesell is the only NCAA coach to win 100 games at four different schools. Scott is a five-time NBA All-Star who also excelled in the ABA. Cheeks is a four-time NBA All-Star and one of the greatest defensive point guards in hoops history.

Welts has worked in several aspects of the professional game, including the launch of the WNBA. Thorn has a lengthy career as a player, coach and executive.

Radja was one of the greatest European players of his generation, and he played four seasons for the Boston Celtics.

Born in 1898, Washington was a spectacular athlete who excelled at tennis but also played on 11 consecutive Women's Colored Basketball World's Championship teams.

___

More AP basketball: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:52:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:55:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:55:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:55:04 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly