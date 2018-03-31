Man United, Liverpool win to strengthen hold on top-4 places - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

LONDON (AP) - Manchester United and Liverpool beat relegation-threatened sides to strengthen their places in the Premier League's top four.

Mohamed Salah completed Liverpool's comeback to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace, while Alexis Sanchez scored after setting up Romelu Lukaku's opener as United beat Swansea 2-0 on Saturday.

For United and Liverpool, the target in the league is finishing in the four Champions League places since Manchester City, which is at Everton in the late game, is running away with the title.

Third-place Liverpool is 10 points clear of Chelsea but has played two games more than the fifth-place champions. United is two points better off in second place with a game in hand on Liverpool. Chelsea hosts fourth-place Tottenham on Sunday.

It is unlikely that West Bromwich Albion will still be in the league next season, remaining 10 points from safety in last place after losing 2-1 to Burnley. Next-from-last Stoke is at Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton, which occupies the remaining relegation place, lost 3-0 to West Ham.

Palace remained two points above the drop zone, a point below Huddersfield, which lost 1-0 to Newcastle. Swansea, like Huddersfield, is only three points clear of the bottom three.

Also Saturday, Bournemouth drew 2-2 at Watford and Leicester won 2-0 at Brighton.

