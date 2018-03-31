Defoe strikes late to grab point for Bournemouth at Watford - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Defoe strikes late to grab point for Bournemouth at Watford

(Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Watford's Roberto Pereyra, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth at Vicarage Road, London, Saturday, March 31, ... (Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Watford's Roberto Pereyra, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against AFC Bournemouth at Vicarage Road, London, Saturday, March 31, ...
(Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Bournemouth's Joshua King, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Jordon Ibe, during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Bournemouth, at Vicarage Road, in London, Satur... (Mark Kerton/PA via AP). Bournemouth's Joshua King, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammate Jordon Ibe, during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Bournemouth, at Vicarage Road, in London, Satur...

WATFORD, England (AP) - Watford and Bournemouth stayed in midtable comfort after a 2-2 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday with Jermain Defoe coming off the bench to rescue a stoppage-time point for the Cherries.

Roberto Pereyra's strike early in the second half looked as though it would be enough to secure victory for the Hornets at Vicarage Road but Defoe struck late on.

Kiko Femenia put Javi Gracia's side ahead only for the visitors to equalize before halftime through Joshua King's penalty.

Pereyra put Watford back in front soon after the interval, until Defoe turned home Nathan Ake's flick-on at the end.

It was the last meaningful action of a contest between sides who should be safe, nine points above the drop zone.

Watford broke the deadlock after 13 minutes as Femenia was picked out unmarked from a corner, his shot beating Asmir Begovic courtesy of a deflection off King.

Bournemouth was level before the break after Jose Holebas' handball in the box. King stepped up and sent Orestis Karnezis the wrong way.

Watford needed just four minutes of the second half to regain the lead as Will Hughes teed up Pereyra, whose effort clipped Dan Gosling on its way past Begovic.

Watford looked to be seeing the game out with relative ease. That was until a late free kick was pumped toward the Watford goal and Ake's header into the box bounced once before Defoe tucked away his first goal since Dec. 9 to earn his side a share of the spoils.

