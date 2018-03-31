Ohio woman brings baby on board on way to hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Ohio woman brings baby on board on way to hospital

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.

WXIX-TV reports Tiffany and Patrick Stone, of Camp Dennison, were headed to an Anderson Township hospital Friday morning not long after Tiffany's water broke for the delivery of their third child.

But Ember Ray Stone wasn't willing to wait for a traditional setting to make her world debut.

Patrick Stone pulled into a parking lot where Tiffany, while trying not to scare the couple's two young children in the back seat, delivered Ember and helped her draw her first breath. The delivery occurred before Patrick Stone could bring the car to a stop.

Ember's first cries were heard on a 911 call.

Mother and daughter are fine with Ember weighing in at 6.5 pounds (3 kilograms).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:52:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:14:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:14:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-03-31 17:14:26 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly