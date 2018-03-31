Off-duty Richmond police officer shot in 'accidental' shooting

An off-duty Richmond police officer was accidentally shot early Saturday morning.

The accidental shooting happened at the corner of Hull Street and Shelby Drive around 12:02 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened due to an "accidental discharge," and the officer was not the person who fired the gun. His injuries are non-life-threatening, and he was taken to VCU for his injuries.

The officer has been serving the Richmond community for 12 years.

Police are not releasing the name of the person who accidentally fired the shot, since no criminal charges will be filed.

NBC12 is waiting to hear back on what caused the accidental shooting.

