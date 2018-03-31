Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump goes after Amazon _ again _ over postal delivery

By HOPE YEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is again attacking online retailer Amazon.com, calling its business deal with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver packages a money-losing agreement that hurts U.S. taxpayers. Federal regulators, however, have found the contract with Amazon to be profitable.

In tweets Saturday, Trump said "the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars."

He added: "If the P.O. 'increased its parcel rates, Amazon's shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.' This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!"

Amazon has been a consistent recipient of Trump's ire. He is sore because its founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post, which Trump has labeled "fake news" after the newspaper reported unfavorable developments during his campaign and presidency.

Trump made the link himself in Saturday's tweets, accusing Amazon of using the "Fake Washington Post" as a lobbyist. The Post and Bezos have responded to Trump's lobbyist claims in the past by declaring that Bezos is not involved in any journalistic decisions at the paper.

Amazon lives and dies by shipping, and an increase in the rates it pays could certainly do some damage. Amazon sends packages via the post office, FedEx, UPS and other services.

But while the U.S. Postal Service has lost money for 11 years, package delivery - which has been a bright spot for the service - is not the reason.

Boosted by e-commerce, the Postal Service has enjoyed double-digit increases in revenue from delivering packages, but that hasn't been enough to offset pension and health care costs as well as declines in first-class letters and marketing mail. Together, letters and marketing mail make up more than two-thirds of postal revenue.

In arguing that the Postal Service is losing money on delivering packages for Amazon, Trump appears to be citing some Wall Street analyses that argue the Postal Service's formula for calculating its costs is outdated. A 2017 analysis by Citigroup did conclude that the Postal Service was charging below market rates as a whole on parcels. Still, federal regulators have reviewed the Amazon contract with the Postal Service each year and determined it to be profitable.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service declined to comment. An independent agency, it does not use taxpayer money for its operations.

The post office does not break down what is driving its growth, but online ordering from retailers, particularly Amazon.com, has revolutionized the way goods are bought and delivered. The Postal Service reached new highs this year in holiday package delivery, with more than 850 million U.S. parcels delivered from Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, according to figures compiled by industry tracker ShipMatrix Inc.

Amazon has taken some steps toward becoming more self-reliant in shipping. Last year, it announced it would build a worldwide air cargo hub in Kentucky, about 13 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

___

Follow Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Italy museum aims to show Casanova as more than just a lover

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:52:39 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:04:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno). In this image taken on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the building of Palazzo Pesaro Papafava, which hosts the first ever Casanova Museum on the 18th century Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova, is seen, in Venice, Italy. He is known w...
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>
    A museum is opening in the Venetian hometown of Giacomo Casanova, the 18th century adventurer and bon vivant, in hopes of educating visitors about more than just his notorious womanizing.More >>

  • K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    K-Pop time: South Koreans fly to North for rare concerts

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:32 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:32:19 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:03:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...(AP Photo/Ahn Youg-joon). South Korean popular girl band Red Velvet poses while speaking before leaving for North Korea at the Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 31, 2018. A South Korean artistic group including some of ...

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

    Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

    More >>

  • Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honor Stephen Hawking

    Saturday, March 31 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-03-31 13:02:28 GMT
    Saturday, March 31 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-03-31 16:03:35 GMT
    (Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...(Joe Giddens/PA via AP). British actor Eddie Redmayne, who played the role of the late Professor Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama The Theory of Everything, attends his funeral at University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge, Englan...
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    Some 500 invited guests are expected at the private funeral of famed scientist Stephen Hawking.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly