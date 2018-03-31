Man fighting for life in Richmond shooting

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting broke out in Richmond's East End. (Source: RNN)

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting broke out in Richmond's East End.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Cool Lane around 4:54 p.m. on Friday.

Police said two people got into a fight, and one man was shot multiple times. The man was taken to VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

An arrest has been made, according to police, but they did not release his name.

Police said there was a long-running feud between the two people involved in the fight.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12