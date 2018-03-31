Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jalen Rose: Enough is enough when it comes to college pay

By The Associated Press

Count Jalen Rose among those who want players to share in some of the millions brought in by the NCAA tournament.

The former Michigan star told co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg on the latest episode of the "AP Sports Special Events" daily March Madness podcast that he doesn't see that happening soon but hopes players in the future will be able to get paid for playing college basketball.

Rose said it may come down to players having to boycott a tournament to get the kind of change that is necessary in college basketball.

"Enough is enough," Rose said.

Rose also talked about his 100-year-old grandmother challenging Sister Jean of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers as the biggest fan as the two teams meet Saturday in the national semifinals.

He said his nephew came up with the idea for Mary Belle Hicks to tape her response to Sister Jean, and that he hopes everyone got a good laugh out of the passion of both women.

Litke and Dahlberg also talk to AP sports writers Dan Gelston, Dave Skretta and Noah Trister about the Final Four matchups of their respective teams, and AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg about the women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.

And the co-hosts also answer the question on everyone's mind going into the tournament: What is better, Kansas City or Korean barbeque?

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

