Single-winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

(RNN) A lucky person who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New Jersey is now a multimillionaire.

A Mega Millions news release said Saturday the single-winning-ticket will receive an estimated prize of $521 million or $317 million in cash.

The amount is the fourth largest in the game’s history.

The lucky numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, plus the gold Mega Ball 1.

“Hearty congratulations to New Jersey for their big Mega Millions win,” said Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming, Gordon Medenica. “The whole country can’t wait to meet the newest millionaire, but we all shared in the fun of playing.”

The largest single winning ticket awarded $536 million to an Indiana family in 2016.

The jackpot will now reset to a starting value of $40 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, and can generally be found at convenience stores and gas stations. Six states – Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah – do not participate. The District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands do.

